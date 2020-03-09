Seventh S.C. person may have coronavirus

DHEC also is providing updated recommendations to schools and day care facilities, colleges and universities, and organizers of large events.

That updated information is publicly available at scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

DHEC continues to be in communication with state agencies and community partners.

As of this afternoon, DHEC has tested a total of 31 individuals for COVID-19, which includes the seven presumptive positives. The remaining tests are negative.

DHEC says it will update the public as soon as the confirmatory test results from the CDC are available, and as other new information is known.

“We understand residents will have concerns about this new indication of community spread, however, I urge the public to remain calm and follow recommendations to prevent the spread of illness. Public health events like this one are not new to South Carolina,” Bell said.

“As a state, we have responded to Zika, the H1N1 influenza pandemic, SARS, and others – including seasonal flu outbreaks, and our medical consultants conduct more than 700 disease investigations each year for a variety of illnesses. We have trained, prepared and put systems in place to ensure that we are prepared and ready to respond to this and other events,” she said.