Seven T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus

Seven more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 456 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 482,907 and confirmed deaths to 8,379.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 9,022 total cases and a total of 236 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,425 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,202 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.