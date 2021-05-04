 Skip to main content
Seven T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus
Seven T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus

coronavirus illustration

Seven residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional coronavirus deaths were reported throughout South Carolina.

Statewide, there are 294 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 483,611 and confirmed deaths to 8,383.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 9,035 total cases and a total of 236 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,428 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,202 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

