Seven seek seats on SCSU board; election set for Sept. 23

Seven people are running for five seats on the South Carolina State University board of trustees.
The state’s College and University Trustee Screening Commission had received completed applications from candidates for the following seats:
• Seat 2 of the 2nd Congressional District
• Seat 4 of the 4th Congressional District
• Seat 6 of the 6th Congressional District
• At-large Seats 8, 10 and 12
The term for each seat ends June 30, 2024. The General Assembly will elect who will fill the seats on September 23.
Wilbur B. Shuler of Orangeburg is running for Seat 6 of the 6th Congressional District. He currently holds the seat.
The commission reported that Samuel L. Hinton of Orangeburg withdrew his candidacy for at-large Seat 10. There are no other candidates running for that seat.
At-large Seat 10 is currently held by Milton Irvin, who was part of the temporary board that was installed to stabilize the university in 2015 amid concerns about finances and accreditation.
Irvin is not seeking re-election to the board. He stepped down as chairman of the board in September before handling the gavel to Rodney Jenkins.
Shuler said he would like to see a greater percentage of the school’s education and general budget going toward instruction and student services.
He also said he would like to see enrollment grow at the university.
“We cannot continue to do the same things that we’ve been doing for years and expect a different result. So since enrollment is declining, we need to come up with some novel ideas for enrollment growth,” Shuler said.
He added, “I understand the faculty salaries cannot increase based on solicitation of funding from organizations because all of those come in restricted. So the only unrestricted area we can call on to support any activities of the campus is through student enrollment because as enrollment grows, so does state appropriations for unrestricted activities.”
He said things are looking up in terms of the university’s financial future.
“I think they are. I’ve been doing higher education administration and finance and have served on the SACS (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools) evaluation committees for finances for some 30 years. I’ve been in higher education almost 40 years dealing with nothing but finances.
“So based on those kinds of things, I’ve assisted other institutions in improving their financial positions. I’m hopeful that South Carolina State will be receptive to me giving them some ideas to improve their financial position as other institutions have throughout the 30 years I’ve been on the SACS evaluation team,” Shuler said.
Candidates running for Seat 2 of the 2nd Congressional District include Douglas D. Gantt, North Augusta, and Macie P. Smith, Columbia.
The seat is currently held by Hamilton Grant, who is not seeking re-election to his seat.
Smith, a North native, received both a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from S.C. State. She said she will be focused on student recruitment and retention as a board member.
"I want to see a more concerted effort to recruit a diverse group of students and a diverse faculty and staff as well…. Not that it's not being done, but … I'm not seeing a concerted and consistent effort for recruitment measures. I think that's the biggest thing,” Smith said.
She added, "We want to make sure we have a targeted plan for recruitment. ... As a licensed social worker, I'm outcomes-oriented and solutions-focused. That's what I think I would bring to the board."
Gantt, the first person in his family to attend and graduate from college, said the university is very dear to him.
“During the time of when I was at South Carolina State, when funding was really cut for students who were there, it was those individuals who were able to put their arms around me and ensure that I received a degree,” Gantt said.
As a board member, he said he wants to help other students have the same opportunity.
Gantt, who graduated from S.C. State with a criminal justice degree, is a committee member for the university’s R.I.S.E. major gift initiative, which has surpassed its $2 million goal.
He is also a life member of the university’s S.T.A.T.E (Strive through Athletics to Excel) Club, a nonprofit organization that provides support to the student-athletic groups at S.C. State.
He said he would work to change any negative perceptions individuals may have about attending S.C. State.
“The perception for some who probably never attended the school or who have never been on the grounds is that you possibly could be receiving a lesser of an education if you attend South Carolina State. I think a lot of times people haven’t had that opportunity to speak to the individuals who are prior graduates,” Gantt said.
Gantt said he would bring his government work experience to the board.
“I worked at the Savannah River Site for approximately eight years in the corporate office there for Wackenhut Security. I had the opportunity to work at the Department of Energy headquarters through that connection. I have an abundance of experience in working with government,” said Gantt, who is currently a territory manager for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.
“I’ve learned through working private business as well as government that I need to do more listening that I do talking,” he said, noting that his relationships with S.C. State Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins and trustee Donnie Shell can help “push the university forward.”
Jameel Allen Sr. of Greer is the sole candidate running for Seat 4 of the 4th Congressional District. The seat is currently held by G. Hubbard Smalls.
Allen, a 2001 graduate of the university, said he has spent time giving back to the institution.
“I’ve served as chairman of the board of visitors. ... That board was put in place to serve as a corporate arm for the university, and I think my last stint was in 2012 with the board. I also served as an ex-officio member of the board of trustees at the time,” Allen said.
“My experience at S.C. State University has really propelled me forward. I am an officer for a publicly traded company now. I got my first stamp with the Fluor Corporation right out of undergrad. Relocated to Dallas. I took on solid mentorship, solid sponsorship from a global leadership standpoint,” Allen said.
“I look forward to bringing that experience back to S.C. State University,” said Allen, who has served as a guest speaker as part of the university’s Executive Speaker Series.
“I look forward to being in a more fluent role from a governing standpoint. I feel like I’ve got the qualifications to do that,” said Allen, who seeks to increase alumni giving and enhance diverse growth among students and faculty at the university.
“I think it boils down to going out and cross-pollinating with corporations. We’ve heard the term coalition, but putting strategic initiatives in place to make it more attractive not just for African Americans, but the general candidate that wants to come to the university,” Allen said.
“We’ve got to make the university more attractive, but I think we’ve got to get out and communicate more on the service offerings and the academic programs, etc.” he said.
Candidates running for at-large Seat 8 include: Louvetta Roseboro Dicks, Rock Hill, and Doward Keight Harvin, Florence. Harvin currently holds the seat on the board.
Dicks said her roots run deep at the university. Her 92-year-old mother is a 1948 graduate.
“My mother grew up in Columbia. She was a member of a family of 10. Her mother was a stay-at-home mom, and there was not a whole lot of money, quite honestly. But ,,, her parents had a strong belief in education, and all five girls received degrees from South Carolina State,” Dicks said.
“My mother ... still is actively involved in her support of the university, and that support and that role model affects me and encourages me to give the best I can give to the university as well,” she said.
Dicks said S.C. State has a proud history.
“I know that we have a proud history at South Carolina State, and as a child who grew up in the ‘60s and a former history teacher, public school administrator and middle school principal, I can weave that history lesson in my mind at times,” said Dicks, who earned an education specialist degree and doctorate of education degree from S.C. State.
“I participate in alumni activities. I’m a member of the York-Chester Alumni Association. I am a life member of the National Alumni Association,” she said.
Harvin, an attorney, said he has enjoyed his service on the board.
“I’ve had a very pleasant experience. Being one of the new guys to join the group that was already there, I feel like they did a good job of bringing me up to ... speed about what was going on at the university,” he said.
“They allowed me to ask questions, even the dumb ones, so that I could figure out some of the small details about things that were going on. And even when we disagreed -- which I think any competent board should disagree -- I think it ended with the vote and we moved on the next thing,” he said.
Harvin added, “I think that’s a testament to just the group of people that we already have serving on the board of trustees.”
He said the board is “pretty healthy” in terms of getting issues solved.
“They had already created committees to deal with particular issues. So the committees meet as needed. Sometimes we create ad hoc committees to deal with specific issues. So just as quickly as we can, we try to deal with what we have been presented with,” Harvin said.
Ronald D. Friday of Blythewood is the lone candidate running for at-large Seat 12. The seat is currently held by Jeff Vinzani.
Friday, who served as a command sergeant major in the U.S. Army, is looking forward to bringing some of the lessons learned during his military experience to the board.
“I am grateful and honored for the opportunity to share my expertise obtained from the military and the institutions of higher learning with their prestigious history and South Carolina State University,” Friday said.
“Throughout my journey and professional and personal life experiences, it is always ... and always will be about excellence to ensure our greatest resource -- in this situation, the students -- prosper through a transformational process,” he said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534.
