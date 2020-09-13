Seven seek seats on SCSU board; election set for Sept. 23

Shuler said he would like to see a greater percentage of the school’s education and general budget going toward instruction and student services.

He also said he would like to see enrollment grow at the university.

“We cannot continue to do the same things that we’ve been doing for years and expect a different result. So since enrollment is declining, we need to come up with some novel ideas for enrollment growth,” Shuler said.

He added, “I understand the faculty salaries cannot increase based on solicitation of funding from organizations because all of those come in restricted. So the only unrestricted area we can call on to support any activities of the campus is through student enrollment because as enrollment grows, so does state appropriations for unrestricted activities.”

He said things are looking up in terms of the university’s financial future.

“I think they are. I’ve been doing higher education administration and finance and have served on the SACS (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools) evaluation committees for finances for some 30 years. I’ve been in higher education almost 40 years dealing with nothing but finances.