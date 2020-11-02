Seven Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus

Seven more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional coronavirus deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 785 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 170,048 and confirmed deaths to 3,697.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 3,351 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 693 total cases and a total of 34 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 506 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.