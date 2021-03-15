Seven new coronavirus cases in T&D Region; no new deaths reported in S.C.

Seven new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in The T&D Region, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported throughout South Carolina on Monday.

Statewide, there are 310 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 455,088 and confirmed deaths to 7,850.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 8,519 total cases and a total of 217 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,382 total cases and a total of 50 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,161 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.