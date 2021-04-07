Seven more virus cases in Orangeburg County

Seven more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, one more Bamberg County resident has tested positive

Statewide, there are 414 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 6 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 468,939 and confirmed deaths to 8,118.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 8,787 total cases and a total of 228 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,403 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,179 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.