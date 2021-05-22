Seven more T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus

Seven more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 205 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 490,176 and confirmed deaths to 8,517.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 9,170 total cases and a total of 241 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case 1,447 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,219 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.