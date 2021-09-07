Seven more coronavirus deaths in region; 446 new cases over four days in three counties

Seven more T&D Region residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Three of the people who died were Bamberg County residents. Four were Orangeburg County residents.

The figures cover a four-day period, since new numbers were not released during the extended holiday weekend.

An additional 446 people tested positive for COVID-19 in The T&D Region over the four-day period.

Statewide, there were 16,612 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 149 confirmed deaths over the four-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 625,786 and confirmed deaths is 9,583.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 377 new cases, 11,501 total cases and a total of 264 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 45 new cases, 1,705 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 24 new cases, 1,450 total cases and a total of 36 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

