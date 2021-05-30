Seven more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

Seven people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 159 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and five confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 491,648 and confirmed deaths to 8,572.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 9,199 total cases and a total of 243 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,453 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,221 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.