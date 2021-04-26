Seven more coronavirus cases in region

Seven more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 362 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 479,618 and confirmed deaths to 8,307.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 8,981 total cases and a total of 234 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,419 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,191 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.