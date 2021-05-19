Seven more coronavirus cases in region

Seven more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 181 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 489,443 and confirmed deaths to 8,510.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 9,159 total cases and a total of 240 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,446 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,217 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.