Seven more coronavirus cases in region

Seven additional T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 781 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 751,158 and confirmed deaths is 12,560.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 13,342 total cases and a total of 318 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,948 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,582 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.