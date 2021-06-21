Seven coronavirus cases, no deaths over three-day period in T&D Region

Seven more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The new cases were recorded over a three-day period but only released Monday because DHEC has quit reporting coronavirus numbers over the weekend.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region during the three-day period.

Statewide, there are 272 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,667 and confirmed deaths to 8,626.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 9,203 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,458 total cases and a total of 52 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,227 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.