 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seven coronavirus cases, no deaths over three-day period in T&D Region
0 comments
editor's pick

Seven coronavirus cases, no deaths over three-day period in T&D Region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

Seven more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The new cases were recorded over a three-day period but only released Monday because DHEC has quit reporting coronavirus numbers over the weekend.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region during the three-day period.

Statewide, there are 272 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,667 and confirmed deaths to 8,626.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 9,203 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,458 total cases and a total of 52 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,227 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 3 months for just $3
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 21

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News