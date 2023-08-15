Harry Wimberly has been farming in Orangeburg County for pretty much his entire life.

At the age of 77, the veteran farmer, son Thad and grandson Harrison have decided to embark on a new venture: planting sesame.

It is the first year the men, as well as other area farmers, are planting the crop.

“It is a trial-and-error thing for me at my age,” Harry said. He’s been farming for nearly 60 years and, “It is in the experimental phase. I am too old for new.”

At the Bowman Gin Company on Cattle Creek Road near Branchville, the Wimberlys planted about 70 acres of the crop under no irrigation. The men have planted a total of 100 acres in the county.

Harry is joined by Thad, 46, and Harrison, 18, in growing the crop.

Harrison heard about the sesame opportunity from a farming colleague who had contracted to grow the crop.

“We started looking up videos and kind of how to grow it,” Harrison said. “It looked like it would be applicable to this area because it has low deer pressure. It seemed like a good fit ... just to try something different. The market needs some diversity. It is so stagnant right now.”

The Wimberlys are among an estimated 30 farmers in The T&D Region who are contracting with Oklahoma-based Sesaco to grow the crop.

Choice Ag out of Dillon is serving as a receiving point for the harvest and helping Sesaco with the distribution of seed and coordination of farmers, according to Carl Coleman of Choice Ag.

Coleman estimates about 4,000 acres of sesame are being grown in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties this season.

According to Southeast Farm Press, an estimated 7,000 acres of the crop are expected to be planted statewide. An estimated 13,000 acres are expected to be planted in the Southeast.

“I think it can catch on if growers have good results this season,” Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Agent Jonathan Croft said. “I don’t think it will be a large-acre crop, but it could fit in for some farmers’ rotations.”

“With a new crop, growers will have to work through its production and figure out what works best for their management style and equipment,” Croft said. “Some areas that could be challenging for them will be: stand establishment, broadleaf weed control and setting harvest equipment.”

Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis said there are some farmers in Calhoun County “venturing into the world of sesame.”

“There is no doubt we can grow it,” Davis said. “My concerns are with the harvest.”

“Sesame has traditionally been grown in dryer climates, so I have concerns about delivering consistent quality sesame given our humidity here in the Southeast,” Davis said. “And then there are hurricanes and tropical storms. I have suggested that farmers take it slow and learn how to grow it before jumping in too deep.”

Coleman said sesame is not completely new to the Southeast. It has been planted in Georgia and only in two-year small plot research trials at North Carolina State University.

“I am always looking for opportunities,” Coleman said.

As a farmer in the seed business, he looks at any venture from the “farmer’s perspective,” he said.

He said if the crop appeals to him, he will then introduce it to his customers.

Coleman said he met a gentleman at a trade show from Sesaco who introduced sesame to him.

“It was very appealing to me as a farmer,” Coleman said. “I went to some of my farmers and it was very well received. Most farmers are looking for a niche and maybe we can do better.”

He said the crop is attractive to local growers for a number of reasons.

“It checks a lot of boxes that find it appealing,” Coleman said.

These positives include:

“Deer do not like it,” Coleman said, noting many farmers have lost millions of dollars in crops to deer.

“They are nipping cotton and soybeans quite a bit,” Thad said. “Deer is one of our biggest problems.”

Sesame is not a host of nematodes, unlike cotton, corn, peanuts and soybeans.

“Sesame is not a host, so when you grow sesame it breaks the cycle of nematodes,” Coleman said.

According to Clemson Extension, nematodes are microscopic worms that feed on virtually all plant life. They can cause substantial damage to plants by feeding on the roots, thus hampering or even destroying the plant’s ability to absorb nutrients and water.

Nematodes can also transmit plant pathogens or increase the susceptibility of plants to diseases.

It’s a low-input and high-value crop.

“That appeals to farmers,” Coleman said. “It does not take a lot of money.”

Currently, sesame is selling for about 60 cents per pound.

Coleman said based on research testing, an average yield would be about 1,000 pounds, meaning that a farmer could make $600 on the crop. He said, on average, farmers have been spending about $200 on inputs, although he noted cost inputs can vary from farming operation.

“I think that is pretty decent for a first-year crop and we don’t know what it is going to do,” Harrison said.

The crop is a scavenger of nutrients, meaning it has a deeper tap root than crops currently grown locally. The crop is more resistant to periods of drought thanks to the longer tap root.

Local farmers can use the same planters and the same combines as they do with their existing crops.

“There is a pretty big learning curve, but that is the case with anything that is new,” Coleman said.

Coleman said some may be concerned about the size of the seeds and how they will fit into the current equipment in use, but says he has been told that the solution is to “turn down the fan speed” on the combine.

He said sesame growers will also have access to combine clinics this fall.

“We will meet with farmers and help them make sure we get them set up to do this,” Coleman said.

It has the same growing season – May through October – as cotton, peanuts or soybeans.

Coleman said he foresees a bright future for sesame growth in the state.

“If we can make a decent crop, and the deer won’t eat it, we can make a little bit of money,” he said. “These guys growing sesame now are losing money on this land every year because of deer.”

“Most farmers growing with us are excited,” Coleman continued.

While Coleman’s business in Dillon will serve as the grain elevator and receiving point for growers, hopes are the crop will grow and there will be more receiving points in the future.

“The market has not been there,” Thad said, noting the market has proven attractive now to grow the crop. “It is a niche market.

“We are always trying to do something different. I think the input cost here is the main thing that drew us to it. It is low input.”