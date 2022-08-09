Serving with ‘a loving heart’; Cobb-Hunter: Many people rely on FHC

“There are many people in this community who rely on Family Health Centers,” said Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg.

She was the keynote speaker at the annual FHC Legislative Breakfast held on Tuesday.

The event took place at the FHC Training Center on Presidential Drive in Orangeburg.

“There are people in Bamberg County and Dorchester, Calhoun and a whole bunch of other places who rely on the services that the Family Health Centers provide,” Cobb-Hunter said.

“It’s critical that these services are available,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter noted the federal support FHC receives and said, “there are opportunities at the state level for us to be supportive and it’s easy to support people when they’re doing things that are helping people and when they’re doing it with an open heart and a loving heart.”

“When I think about the community and when I think about what Family Health Centers has meant to this community and the other communities in the four-county area, it’s been important that these services be here. What I am committed to, and hope you feel the same way, is making sure these services are always going to be here,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter urged those in attendance to pay attention to federal and state health care legislation.

“When we look at debt and what causes people to go into debt, what we know is that health care cost is the single-largest contribution to debt that people are experiencing,” she said.

She also urged those in attendance to have compassion for the patients they treat.

“I hope you care about the patients you see. My latest experience has shown me that doctors don’t always care about patients. What they care about is that paper and the change,” she said.

Also at the event:

• Family Health Centers CEO Leon Brunson reminded the crowd, “We’re training our own to serve our own.”

Brunson announced that Claflin University, in partnership with FHC, is training six bachelor of science nurses to become nurse practitioners.

The nurse practitioner students will conduct their clinical rotations at the FHC sites.

“We’re hoping all six of them will remain in our community,” Brunson said.

“We have started the residential program for family medicine in this community,” Brunson said.

“We’re trying to take the kids from high school all the way through to become a doctor – our kids in our communities to come here and work in our community. We will make sure, if they obtain a loan, the loan will cancel out. They don’t have to pay us a penny. All they have to do is come back to the community and work,” he added.

Brunson said, “We want our children to be a part of our communities so they can take care of their parents and other siblings. So, we’re embarking on something unique at Family Health Centers. … Each one of those jobs will start at a minimum of $80,000 annually.”

Funding for this effort is made possible through a grant of $750,000 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

• S.C. Primary Health Care Association CEO Lathran Johnson Woodard presented a proclamation recognizing the work of health care centers in the state.

Woodard noted that health care centers in the state saw 425,000 medical patients in 2020 and FHC saw 25,000 patients the same year.

• Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. presented a proclamation recognizing National Health Center Week.