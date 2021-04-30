Services set for SCSU Hall of Famer and longtime math professor

South Carolina State University is mourning the passing of Athletic Hall of Famer and longtime mathematics professor Leon Myers, who died Wednesday at the Lexington Medical Center following a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wilds Funeral Home of Georgetown, 130 North Merriman Road, Georgetown, SC 29440. A graveside service is scheduled for May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Arnette AME Memorial Gardens, located on Estill Drive, Choppee. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19 protocol, according to a family member.

Myers, 74, a Georgetown native, spent over 50 years as an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science and Mathematics at SC State, which hired him in August of 1972. He played a major role in the evolvement of the math department, serving as Coordinator for Recruitment and Retention of Students, organizing study hall and co-authoring a number of publications

Myers, a 1970 SCSU alum, also made significant contributions to the Athletics Department at SC State, serving for many years as one of the coordinators of the Academic Enhancement Component, beginning in 2002, and throughout the 12-year tenure (2002-2013) of Athletics Director Charlene Johnson. He also assisted with tutorial services and study hall for Bulldog athletes.