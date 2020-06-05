Service for fallen K9 to be held Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA — The memorial service for South Carolina Department of Natural Resources' K9 Blue, who passed after a medical emergency last week, will be held Monday, June 8, 2020.

The service will be at the Wampee Conference Center at 2213 Pinopolis Road in Pinopolis and will begin at 11 a.m.

SCDNR would like to thank all local law enforcement officers who have assisted us during this time, including those from Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, North Charleston Police Department, Goose Creek Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and Richland County Sheriff's Office.

