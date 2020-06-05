Service for fallen K9 to be held Monday
0 comments
editor's pick

Service for fallen K9 to be held Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blue

The memorial service for South Carolina Department of Natural Resources' K9 Blue, who passed after a medical emergency last week, will be held Monday, June 8, 2020.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

COLUMBIA — The memorial service for South Carolina Department of Natural Resources' K9 Blue, who passed after a medical emergency last week, will be held Monday, June 8, 2020.

The service will be at the Wampee Conference Center at 2213 Pinopolis Road in Pinopolis and will begin at 11 a.m.

SCDNR K9 passes away after medical emergency

SCDNR would like to thank all local law enforcement officers who have assisted us during this time, including those from Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, North Charleston Police Department, Goose Creek Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and Richland County Sheriff's Office.

SCDNR: Take down bird feeders if black bear visiting
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News