September is peripheral artery disease awareness month

September is peripheral artery disease (PAD) awareness month. PAD is a common problem affecting approximately 10 percent of all Americans, and in the U.S. accounts for 140,000 deaths per year. PAD can have several different causes, but most often it is from blockages that form in the arteries that supply the legs, feet, organs and brain. These blockages are formed from cholesterol or fatty deposits that grow in the blood vessels and reduce or obstruct blood flow. It is important to note that more than half of people with PAD do not have any symptoms. PAD is a serious condition that can result in decreased function, stroke, aneurysm, as well as amputation and limb loss.

There are many risk factors associated with the development of PAD. A number of these risk factors are similar to those that affect the heart. Heart disease and PAD commonly occur together and one of the major causes of disability or death in patients diagnosed with PAD is heart disease. Smoking is one of the most important risk factors for the development of PAD. The reason for this is substances contained in tobacco smoke, including nicotine, are toxic to the arteries. These substances are like ‘fertilizer” and are associated with increased blockage formation. One of the best things a person can do to prevent PAD is to quit smoking.