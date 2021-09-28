September is peripheral artery disease awareness month

September is peripheral artery disease (PAD) awareness month. PAD is a common problem affecting approximately 10 percent of all Americans, and in the U.S. accounts for 140,000 deaths per year. PAD can have several different causes, but most often it is from blockages that form in the arteries that supply the legs, feet, organs and brain. These blockages are formed from cholesterol or fatty deposits that grow in the blood vessels and reduce or obstruct blood flow. It is important to note that more than half of people with PAD do not have any symptoms. PAD is a serious condition that can result in decreased function, stroke, aneurysm, as well as amputation and limb loss.
There are many risk factors associated with the development of PAD. A number of these risk factors are similar to those that affect the heart. Heart disease and PAD commonly occur together and one of the major causes of disability or death in patients diagnosed with PAD is heart disease. Smoking is one of the most important risk factors for the development of PAD. The reason for this is substances contained in tobacco smoke, including nicotine, are toxic to the arteries. These substances are like ‘fertilizer” and are associated with increased blockage formation. One of the best things a person can do to prevent PAD is to quit smoking.
Another important risk factor is diabetes. Diabetic patients are at greater risk for the development of blockages particularly in the smaller arteries of the lower legs and feet. Blockages in these areas are associated with foot pain, numbness, sores that won’t heal, gangrene and amputation. If you have been diagnosed with diabetes, it is important to have regular checkups and monitoring for the development of PAD. If left untreated, diabetic patients are particularly at risk for amputation and limb loss. Other risk factors for PAD include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, age, family history, poor diet, weight and previous heart disease.
Although half of the patients with PAD will be asymptomatic, certain symptoms can indicate the presence of PAD. These include pain or numbness in the hips, legs or feet. Muscle cramps, especially in the calf, are also possible indicators of PAD. Other symptoms include redness or discoloration of the skin, cool and shiny skin with lack of hair, swelling, slowly healing sores or ulcers, and impotence in men.
Blockages in the neck arteries are associated with an increased risk of stroke. Identification and treatment of these blockages are extremely important to reduce the risk of stroke. Common symptoms with these blockages are brief numbness or tingling on one side of the body or face, changes in vision, seeing spots, difficulty speaking, dizziness and passing out. Your doctor may also hear a murmur in the neck when listening with a stethoscope.
The diagnosis of PAD is easily made with an exam from a vascular specialist as well as simple noninvasive diagnostic tests. Treatment of PAD can be as simple as making lifestyle changes and taking medication. For others, outpatient minimally invasive techniques are available. Those tests and treatments are available in the nationally accredited lab at Regional Medical Center.
The best things you can do for your circulation is to eat well and move your body. Heart-healthy diets such as the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet are just two examples of healthy eating plans. For exercise, simple walking is very effective. Walking for at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week is a great way to keep your heart and circulation healthy.