SEPT. 14, 2001: Still in shock after attacks, Orangeburg prays

"We come with heavy hearts," said the Rev. Lula Vaughn. "We pray for our people to come together and be of one accord. If there's a time to come together, now is the time."

Orangeburg Mayor Paul Miller said he "cannot think of any worse tragedy" than what happened Tuesday. "Somehow or somewhere there must be a purpose in this. I see our country coming together, uniting behind our president. I see world leaders uniting behind the United States of America.

"Maybe this is a wake-up call for Orangeburg, South Carolina," the mayor continued. "We need to join hands one with another and make this a community of character and move forward to do what God has called us to do, and that is to do His will."

The Rev. Nathaniel McMillan, pastor of Petra Ministries International, prayed, "O God, we need you like we've never needed you before. We don't know what to do, but our eyes are upon you. We need healing today. Father, we ask you to heal the nation."

"Although violated, having death and destruction rained upon us, we are still one nation under God," said the Rev. Burt Williams of Northside Baptist Church.