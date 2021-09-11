SEPT. 12, 2001: Shocked kids urge restraint after attacks

"If they did it in New York, one of the biggest places in the United States, they could do it any where," 13-year-old Rebecca Ackiss said. "We could be walking in the mall, and it could be attacked."

Even though they were shocked by Tuesday's events, none of the students wanted the United States to retaliate for the attacks on American sites.

"I think they should just rebuild the Trade Center and the Pentagon and tighten security," 13-year-old Ryan Maulion said.

"I don't think they should retaliate either," 13-year-old Justin Jones said.

"I've heard they have enough explosives to blow up the world, and I don't think they should use them. If it happens again, then the United States should take charge."

All but one of the students believed in the power of negotiating and wanted the United States to enter into talks with the perpetrators of the act of terrorism.

"How can you talk with someone who has bombed the communications in the country?" 11-year-old Meghan Wallace asked. "I don't know what they should do, but most of the time talking doesn't do any good anyway."

Some students expressed personal reasons for not wanting any further conflict.