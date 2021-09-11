Sept. 11: T&D Region unites, a year later

Though threatened, this freedom, Miller said, has flourished in a wave of patriotic fervor.

"I have seen our citizens bond together more, and I am proud to know and see how each of you has displayed the American flag at home, or business ... with decals on your car or flag flying from your car. We have a great pride in the United States of America."

Pride, along with a united effort, Miller concluded, will mean America's victory and the death of terrorism.

"If we all stick together and work together ... we will endure," Miller said. "God bless America."

Orangeburg County Council Chairman John Rickenbacker said while the terrorist attack damaged a people's physical infrastructure, it's more profound damage was to the country's democratic value system, namely the freedom of speech, religion and right to exercise a vote.

In tribute to those who lost lives, Rickenbacker said the question remaining to be answered by those living is, "Where do we go from here?"

"The best way we can pay tribute to those who died is to protect and preserve America's democracy and legacy of being the greatest country in the world," Rickenbacker said. "Our challenge will be to continue to fight for freedom, liberty and pursuit of happiness.