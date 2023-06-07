Nathaniel Briggs, son of civil rights pioneer Harry Briggs, will host a film screening of “Separate But Equal” on Friday, June 9, at 6 p.m. at the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum in Orangeburg.

The film, produced in 1991 by director George Stevens, is hailed to be one of the most historically accurate films depicting the landmark Supreme Court desegregation case Brown v. Board of Education.

Nathaniel Briggs' brother, Harry, is the namesake of the Clarendon County Briggs v. Elliott case, the first of the five cases making Brown v. Board of Education.

In August, Nathaniel Briggs and others, representing past plaintiffs and their descendants, plan to file a petition with the United States Supreme Court to reorder the set of 1954 cases that outlawed segregation of public schools across the country.

They will be asking the court to replace Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, with the earlier-filed but lesser-known case out of Clarendon County — Briggs v. Elliott — as the namesake, restoring South Carolina as the cradle of the movement to desegregate public education and returning what the group sees as stolen valor in that watershed moment.

Admission to this event is free; however advance registration is required. The entire screening is over three hours.

Briggs will speak during the film intermission and will be available for questions after the full screening. This will permit those that need to leave after the first half to exit without disruption to others.

Cecil Williams, founder of the Cecil Williams South Carolina

Civil Rights Museum, will also provide remarks. He was a paid consultant while filming on the set of “Separate But Equal” during production in Sumter and Charleston.

To attend, please register at https://lu.ma/CWSCCRMscreening6-9-2023 or call 803-531-1662.

The Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and honoring South Carolina’s civil rights history and the heroes that helped shape American history. For more information, please call 803-531-1662 or email info@sccivilrightsmuseum.org.

Find out more at www.cecilwilliams.com.