The Orangeburg County Council on Aging is sharing the artwork created by its seniors with the world.

OCCA Assistant Director Betty J. Void says the seniors’ artwork “shows their talent.”

People who have viewed the work “were completely surprised. They wanted to even purchase some of the paintings,” Void said.

The Council on Aging is displaying works of art from its seniors in its facility at 2570 St Matthews Road in Orangeburg.

Art instructor Campbell Frost says creating art can give seniors confidence.

“We have one client who has dementia and she's an artist. She remembers how to draw. It is very important, not just for those that attend, but for anyone who wants to come and participate from beginner to professional,” Void said.

Void has seen the seniors develop and grow during the art courses.

“Just to look how they start, they'll come in my office, and they'll show me the beginning of a portrait and then to see the final picture afterwards – I just really can't explain, how it really, really feels," Void said.

The students are happy for the chance to learn.

“People have talent they don't recognize until they try it. They think painting is hard, but it's practice,” Stan Busch said.

“Everybody starts at the same level, which is zero, and then we keep adding to it to the point that it gets to be so much fun, you don't want to quit. You get better and better than what you think,” he said.

Judy Bozard said, “It’s a sense of accomplishment. You didn't know you could do it. You don't know how well you can do.”

Students have bonded during the courses.

“After a while, the whole class becomes one big family. We all help each other and it's just a fun thing to do. It’s really fun to come in and try," Busch said.

“Please come join us. You don't even have to know anything about art to come. Just come and join us in the class,” Void said.

If you are an older citizen and have an interest in joining, contact Betty J. Void at 803-531-4663.