NEESES – Phyllis Parker, LPN, a community educator with Grove Park Hospice, gave a presentation on their services at the Neeses Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center’s monthly luncheon on Monday, March 13.

Grove Park Hospice provided two gift baskets for a drawing at the luncheon. The gift baskets used the color green in some of the items in keeping with the St. Patrick’s Day theme for the event.

In fact, a backdrop with a leprechaun and rainbow was on stage there, and an on-stage tree the Town of Neeses has kept up since the holidays was decorated for St. Patrick’s Day as well. Centerpieces of leprechaun hats and decorative golden coins were on the seniors’ tables.

The Rev. Ken Jernigan, pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Neeses, spoke at the luncheon as well.

Jernigan has served at several churches in Georgia and South Carolina.

He said he came from a large family, and, therefore, hated hand-me-downs.

He next mentioned growing up in poverty.

By the end of a week, his mother would have just little flour left. He said she would use it to make a platter of gravy.

Then, the pastor motioned with his hands, demonstrating that his mother would hold the platter under a light in their dining area. He said this caused a large shadow to form on the table.

He then joked, “We were so poor; we had to sop up the shadow!”

Jernigan then spoke about how David defeated Goliath and how individuals can defeat the metaphorical giants in their own lives.

He said, in his major points, “First, David saw the giant as beatable. Second, he saw his God as able.”

He continued in his third point that David faced Goliath with his own weapons, with stones and a sling.

“Face your giants with your own weapons, with what God gave you,” the pastor added.

He said you have got to be willing to face your giants.

Baked potatoes with fixings, pasta salad, shamrock cookies and green-frosted cupcakes were served for the luncheon along with beverages. Councilwoman Paula Hutchins of Rusty and Paula’s Restaurant in Bamberg provided the food.

For more information on Grove Park Pharmacy Hospice, call 803- 536-6644. For more information on Calvary Baptist Church, call 803- 263-4420.