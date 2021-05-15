Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program returns to S.C.

The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) returns this summer with goals of supplementing the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce and supporting South Carolina's small farmers.

This seasonal U.S. Department of Agriculture grant program allows qualifying individuals to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.

Participants receive $25 in the form of five checks ($5 each) to spend at authorized locations. Checks are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

To qualify, South Carolina residents must be aged 60 or older with a yearly income of $23,832 or less ($32,232 for 2 people) and have a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID.

SFMNP is not available for residents of Bamberg, Berkeley, Greenwood and Laurens counties.

To apply, visit the S.C. Department of Social Services (DSS) website (https://dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/food-and-nutritionprograms/senior-farmers-market/) and complete an online application between May 1 and June 1.

The SFMNP is administered by DSS. For more information, contact Willie Nixon at 803-898-1760 or email SFMNP-Applications@dss.sc.gov.

