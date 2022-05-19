Senior Class Parade today in Orangeburg; streets to close to traffic

The Orangeburg High School for Health Professions will be having its Senior Class Parade to congratulate the Class of 2022 at 5 p.m. today, Thursday, May 19, 2022, along Russell Street.

Russell Street will be closed from Seaboard Street to Boulevard Street starting at 4:15 p.m. Those leaving Russell Street will need to use side streets, or they may be halted during the parade. Those traveling around the area will be able to use Riverside Drive through the Edisto Memorial Gardens or Magnolia Street. Middleton and Broughton Streets will both close at Amelia Street and John C. Calhoun Drive during the parade.