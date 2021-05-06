Senators pass bill allowing open carry; Hutto: Bill will lead to violent encounters

Republicans gained three Senate seats in the November election and have a 30-16 advantage in the body.

The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing.

Senators made changes to the bill. One lowered the number of bullets to 25 that someone must fire at a target in an accuracy test to get a permit. It is now 50 shots. Supporters of the amendment said the lack of ammunition recently makes it harder to find enough bullets.

Other changes included eliminating the $50 fee the State Law Enforcement Division charges to get a permit and reducing the number of days that court clerks have to report any charge or other issue that could revoke a permit to the state police to five days. It is currently 30 days.

The bill heads back to the House, which passed it in March. If the members approve the Senate changes, it heads to the governor. If they don't, then a small group of lawmakers will try to work out the differences.

Thursday's debate began with Sen. Marlon Kimpson reminding senators he has been pushing his own gun bill for five years without success.