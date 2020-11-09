Senator-elect Stephens to be sworn in; drive-thru ceremony planned

The swearing-in ceremony for District 39 Senator-elect Vernon Stephens will be conducted at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, on the front steps of his church in Bowman.

The drive-thru event will be held on the steps of Antioch Baptist Church at 7640 Charleston Highway.

The program includes Stephens being sworn in by retiring Sen. John W. Matthews Jr., D-Bowman. Several people are expected to speak, including elected officials from Orangeburg, Berkeley, Calhoun, Colleton and Dorchester counties.

Yvonne Myrick Crum, constituent services director in Matthews’ office, said well-wishers "can either sit in their car, or get out and stand at their car."

Crum said the community is proud of Stephens and what he has been able to accomplish.

“He has a passion for people, and for all people. He's been very vocal and very active in the Bowman community. He works hard in his church, and we just feel like he's going to keep Orangeburg County at heart, as well as the entire state of South Carolina," she said.

Stephens, a Democrat, won last week’s election with 56 percent of the vote. Senate District 39 includes portions of Berkeley, Calhoun, Colleton, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties.

