Senate to hold redistricting hearing in Orangeburg

The South Carolina Senate committee tasked with redistricting is planning a series of public hearings. A hearing is planned for Orangeburg next month.

The hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, in- C-118 Auditorium at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg.

Information will be provided about Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

The subcommittee will accept in-person, virtual and written testimony. The committee staff can be reached at redistricting@scsenate.gov or 803-212-6634.

