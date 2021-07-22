 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senate to hold redistricting hearing in Orangeburg
0 comments
editor's pick

Senate to hold redistricting hearing in Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY South Carolina Statehouse dome

The South Carolina Senate committee tasked with redistricting is planning a series of public hearings. A hearing is planned for Orangeburg next month.

The hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, in- C-118 Auditorium at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg.

Information will be provided about Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

The subcommittee will accept in-person, virtual and written testimony. The committee staff can be reached at redistricting@scsenate.gov or 803-212-6634.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 3 months for just $1
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Extra SNAP benefits to end soon
Local

Extra SNAP benefits to end soon

The S.C. Department of Social Services announced Monday that the extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits provided during the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News