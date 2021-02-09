Senate: Prioritize vaccines for teachers; Ott says children ‘need to be in the classroom’

Senators struggled over how to slot teachers into the state’s coronavirus vaccine plan without pitting them against senior citizens also clamoring for the shots.

Thousands of seniors are still on vaccine waitlists as others have struggled to navigate online appointment systems. The state is still in Phase 1A of its vaccine plan, which includes health care workers and people ages 70 and older. About 1.3 million people are eligible in the current phase.

Lawmakers considered putting teachers ahead of all seniors temporarily to get two full months of in-person learning this spring.

Placing teachers ahead of the line would lead vaccine providers to cancel as many as thousands of appointments already scheduled for seniors, said Sen. Tom Davis, of retiree-heavy Beaufort. It would be unfair for seniors to navigate the state’s “Kafka-esque” process to secure an appointment only to have it canceled later, he added.

Davis suggested designating the week of March 15 through 22 to vaccinate teachers, with a second week in April for second doses. That's based on information he received from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“There’s going to be more disruption. There’s going to be more confusion,” Davis said.