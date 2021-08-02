 Skip to main content
Sen. Graham tests positive for coronavirus
Sen. Graham tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, announced Monday he has tested positive for coronavirus even after being vaccinated.

“I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days,” he said.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he said.

Lindsey Graham mug

Graham
