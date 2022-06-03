Sen. Graham requests funding for Orangeburg County projects

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham submitted the several member-directed spending requests for Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Homeland Security projects in South Carolina. Graham made the requests to the Senate Appropriations Committee, on which he serves.

The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development funding requests include money for Orangeburg County projects. Those projects include:

• $9.5 million for a senior resource facility.

• $8.34 million for road and pedestrian safety improvements.

“I believe it is important that elected officials have a say in how taxpayer money is spent and not rely on bureaucrats in Washington to protect South Carolina’s interests,” Graham said in a release.

“The funding requests for member-directed spending items are public record. Every person will be able to judge for themselves if these are worthwhile requests. I believe these projects meet those requirements and will pay dividends for our state in the years to come,” he said.

