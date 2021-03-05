Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee to honor civil rights icons

It would touch virtually every aspect of the electoral process — striking down hurdles to voting erected in the name of election security, curbing partisan gerrymandering and curtailing the influence of big money in politics.

Acting on former President Donald Trump's repeated false claims of a stolen election, dozens of Republican-controlled state legislatures are pushing bills that would make it more difficult to vote. Democrats and activists argue this would disproportionately impact voters of color and low-income voters.

"If we do believe in what John Lewis stood for, of what Joe Lowery or C.T. Vivian fought for, then if that's what we believe, then we will restore the efficacy of their efforts," Clyburn said.

The Selma commemoration is also a way for other people of color and allies to support the civil rights movement. Dolores Huerta, a co-founder of the United Farm Workers with Cesar Chavez, is a slated speaker.

"This is not a once-in-a-while type of work that we have to do; our commitment to social and racial justice has to be one of a lifetime," the 90-year-old Huerta told the AP.

"The Pettus Bridge is a very symbolic moment in time and history and shows us that we have to continue to march and not give up — even when we're beaten or knocked down."