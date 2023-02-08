Former Voorhees University president Dr. Cleveland L. Sellers will be the lyceum guest speaker for Black History Month on Feb. 9 in Massachusetts Hall.

The American educator and civil rights activist will sit in a one-on-one interview style conversation, highlighting and presenting his story “Hiding in Clear Sight.”

The event will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 in Voorhees’ Massachusetts Hall. The link to watch online is youtube.com/live/Gi3Gkm6c1YY

Sellers is a native of Denmark and a strong advocate for social justice.

His eagerness for gaining a leadership role in the segregation movement came shortly after the murder of Emmett Till in 1955.

In 1960, he organized and led his first sit-in protest at a Denmark lunch counter.

Sellers participated in many marches located in segregated areas that allowed him to eventually work side-by-side with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Sellers was wounded in the Feb. 8, 1968 Orangeburg Massacre, in which three students were killed and 28 others were injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.

Sellers was the only person convicted of a crime from the events leading up to and including the massacre. Nine state patrolmen charged with using excessive force by the federal government were acquitted.

He received a full pardon 25 years after the Orangeburg Massacre but elected to keep the charge on his record as a “badge of honor.”