Bakari Sellers, CNN political commentator and former state representative, will be Denmark Technical College’s 2023 Black History Month program speaker.

“We are elated to announce Bakari Sellers as our 2023 Black History Month program speaker,” Denmark Tech President and CEO Dr. Willie L. Todd said.

“Sellers is a scholar, activist and revered media personality with deep roots in our service area. There's no doubt that his message will be profoundly impactful to our students,” Todd said.

The annual Black History Month program takes place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 22 in the William L. McDuffie Student Life Center and is open to the public.

The Black History Month program is the centerpiece to a month-long celebration including cultural events, community service projects and a block party.

This year's Black History Month theme is “Engage. Educate. Empower. The Power of Black Resistance,” based on DTC's mission statement and the theme for the national Black History Month celebration.

Sellers is the son of civil rights leader and former Voorhees University President Dr. Cleveland Sellers.

In 2005, Bakari Sellers earned a bachelor’s degree in African American studies from Morehouse College. He continued his education at the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2008, earning a juris doctor.

He currently practices law with the Strom Law Firm in Columbia, where he heads the firm’s strategic communication and public affairs team and has recently added diversity, equity and inclusion consulting to the list of services offered.

Sellers made history in the 2006 South Carolina state legislature as the youngest African American elected official in the nation, at the age of 22.

In 2008 he served on President Obama’s South Carolina steering committee.

Bakari Sellers recently released his new children’s book “Who Are Your People?” inspired by his 3-year-old twins. It’s designed to teach young Black readers about their history.

He also authored a New York Times Best Seller, “My Vanishing Country,” described as part memoir, part historical and cultural analysis illustrating the lives of America’s forgotten Black working-class men and women.

He recently expanded his audience with the Bakari Sellers Podcast, a twice-a-week show that is part of the Ringer Podcast Network. His podcasts discuss a variety of topics, including politics, race, sports, media and the presidential campaign.

Sellers is married to Dr. Ellen Rucker-Sellers and is the father to twins Sadie and Stokely.