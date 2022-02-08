Sellers: ‘All of us have stories to tell’; Smith, Hammond, Middleton busts unveiled at ceremony

Dr. Cleveland Sellers Jr. remembers the crack of gunfire, the hysteria of those running for cover and the fall of those who didn't have the chance.

It still causes him anxiety, but he realizes that the fight for social justice is rarely easy and sacrifices have to be made.

The civil rights activist and educator recalled his experiences Tuesday as the featured speaker at South Carolina State University's commemoration of the 54th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre.

On Feb. 8, 1968, three students were killed and 28 others were injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.

South Carolina State College students Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond, along with Wilkinson High School student Delano Middleton, were killed.

Sellers, who was wounded in the melee, was the only person convicted of a crime from the events leading up to and including the massacre. Nine state patrolmen charged with using excessive force by the federal government were acquitted.

“It has been covered up, and it was intentionally covered up,” Sellers said.

Students gathered peacefully but were eventually made to look like agitators who caused what had been described as a riot, he said.

Sellers, who paused a few times during his speech to gather his emotions, noted that Smith, Hammond and Middleton all had their lives “snatched away” from them, while others were injured.

Yet there was no thorough investigation, no blue-ribbon committee set up and no restitution was provided in the aftermath of the night's event, he said.

Sellers said the fight for social justice continued and that individuals must keep the stories of the struggle for equality alive and well in today's society.

“We all have that responsibility. ... All of us have stories to tell,” he said.

The students in 1968 stood up for peaceful change without the use of guns and violence, he said.

“We still don't know what the signal was,” Sellers said, referring to what made the patrolmen start shooting into the crowd of students.

Sellers was characterized as an instigator of the demonstrations and served nine months in prison on a rioting charge.

“I knew I had to stay focused. ... There will be some sacrifice you'll have to make,” Sellers said.

He received a full pardon 25 years after the Orangeburg Massacre but elected to keep the charge on his record as a “badge of honor.”

“You don't want to be recognized. You want your work to be recognized. It's just the work that we are concerned about,” Sellers said.

He’s been on the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement since age 15.

Motivated by the Woolworth sit-ins in Greensboro, North Carolina, for example, he organized a sit-in at a lunch counter in his hometown of Denmark, South Carolina, and continued his activism throughout his life.

He said the pain of the Orangeburg Massacre lingers for survivors, some of whom suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We have everybody in our hearts. We know the pain and the suffering you go through,” Sellers said.

He urged the audience to keep pressing forward for the social justice that is still elusive for so many.

S.C. State Interim President Alexander Conyers told Sellers, “We want to thank you for running your part of the race.”

Conyers said it is now time for others to take up the baton in the race for social justice and equality.

Also during Tuesday’s commemoration ceremony, the S.C. State Class of 1971 and Gloria Pyles, S.C. State director of Title 3 Programs, were honored with the 2022 Social Justice Award.

Following the ceremony, the university unveiled bronze busts of Smith, Hammond and Middleton at the recently expanded Smith Hammond Middleton Legacy Plaza. Internationally known artist Dr. Tolulope Filani, chairman of the visual and performing arts department at S.C. State, sculpted the busts.

Also at the unveiling ceremony, Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler proclaimed Feb. 8 as Smith-Hammond-Middleton Day in the City of Orangeburg.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg also made remarks, noting that he was an eighth-grader during the time of the Orangeburg Massacre while living in Orangeburg.

“Let us keep our eye on the prize,” and continue to uplift each other “in the spirit of God,” he said.

Germaine Middleton, niece of Delano Middleton, was among the survivors, victims’ family members and Orangeburg community members who converged upon S.C. State's Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium for this year's commemoration events.

She said she was particularly pleased to see the bronze busts of her uncle and Smith and Hammond.

“I'm really glad to see this and the progress that the university is making. The program is growing. They're making these monuments. Even as students pass by day to day, even as people tour the campus, this is going to stand as their legacy to show what they sacrificed their lives for so that we understand that we’ve got to keep going,” Middleton said.

Thomas Kennerly, who was wounded in the Orangeburg Massacre, said, “We're still fighting each day just trying to get what ought to be ours anyway. All we're asking for is just a level playing field. It's not going to happen today or tomorrow, but we still have to keep working towards it.”

He is thankful for life, particularly when he reflects on that night in 1968.

“I realize that I could have been one of these three that died. I was right there in the front. I could have been one of them, but the Lord had a plan for me. I am so happy that he planned things for me and made my life what it is,” Kennerly said.

Kennerly continued, “I can't hate. I've gotten to the point where you look at where you are and realize that it would be so easy to hate and be hostile from now until, but I can't do it. I have to seek some kind of reconciliation within my own head. You've got to pray for people. My call, so to speak, is to put life in perspective and realize that I've got to try to reach out to do what I can for those around me and help them to see that freedom is not free.”

Conyers said work will continue at the university for an Erasing Racism and Constructing Equity, or E-RACE, Center for Excellence and Justice.

The interim president said it will be a center to promote policies, initiatives and training designed to eradicate racism and social injustice.

“One of my goals is to find a location for it and additional funding ... and start programs. The programs could very well initially be seminars on things such as unconscious bias, perhaps assisting training law enforcement officers throughout this state. There's a lot of work that will begin," he said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.