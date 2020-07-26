Seize opportunity, Ft. Jackson commander says

"Here's thing number two. Busy will keep you submerged in the sea of average. I ask people how they are doing and they respond with 'Man, I'm busy.' Busy is the new badge of honor. Look up the definition. It says 'having a lot to do.' It says nothing about getting a lot done. Bees are busy. Ants are busy. Activity does not equal productivity. A lack of time is a lack of priorities. Busy people simply run out of time, but time is your most precious resource. It's also your most unforgiving. Once you lose it, you will never get it back."

He asked the graduates if they will be among the people who know how to prioritize.

"The choice is yours. You can live your life having a lot to do, or you can live your life getting a lot done. If you don't have priorities, you will be just another busy person."

The third key point Beagle discussed is the importance of staying dedicated to progress.

He said that while he consistently makes strides to improve, there is a peer who is doing even more.