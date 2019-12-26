A dozen people are running for six seats on the South Carolina State University board of trustees.
Two candidates have completed applications for two seats, while 10 candidates have filed letters of intent to fill four other seats.
The deadline for the state’s College and University Trustee Screening Commission to receive letters of intent was noon Friday, Dec. 20.
Wilbur B. Shuler of Orangeburg has completed his application for Seat 6 of the 6th Congressional District. He currently holds the seat.
Samuel Hinton of Orangeburg has completed his application for at-large Seat 10.
At-large Seat 10 is currently held by Milton Irvin, who was part of the temporary board that was installed to stabilize the university in 2015. Irvin is not seeking re-election to the board.
Candidates who have filed letters of intent for Seat 2 of the 2nd Congressional District include Douglas D. Gantt, North Augusta; Enterick J. Lee, Blackville and Macie P. Smith, Columbia.
The seat is currently held by Hamilton Grant, who is not seeking re-election to his seat.
Jameel Allen Sr. of Greer is the sole candidate who has filed a letter of intent for Seat 4 of the 4th Congressional District. The seat is currently held by G. Hubbard Smalls.
Candidates who have filed letters of intent for at-large Seat 8 include: Louvetta Roseboro Dicks, Rock Hill; Doward Keight Harvin, Florence and Demestress Bell Williams, Columbia. Harvin currently holds the seat on the board.
The three candidates who filed letters of intent for at-large Seat 12 are Michael A. Addison, Orangeburg; Ronald D. Friday, Blythewood and Toby S. Jenkins, Columbia. The seat is currently held by Jeff Vinzani.
Candidates' completed applications for these seats are due no later than noon Friday, Jan. 17.
The commission will screen candidates for the board in early 2020.
By law, the election for the seats cannot be held prior to April 1, 2020. The election date must be set by resolution of the General Assembly.
The new trustees will begin serving July 1, 2020. The term for each seat ends June 30, 2024.
