SEC could set record with 16 players in NFL draft first round

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Southeastern Conference is expected to shatter two of its own NFL draft records.

The football powerhouse could have as many as 16 players selected in the opening round Thursday night, a number that would top the previous mark of 12 the league set in 2013 and matched four years later. The SEC also could break its record of total guys drafted (64) set a year ago.

The SEC’s most promising crop to date is flush with players from Alabama and LSU, and includes the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and next-level starters — maybe even stars — at nearly every position.

“I think we’re all aware of that and aware that’s not going to stop anytime soon in terms of how strong the conference is," said Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who spent two years (2011-12) as an assistant at Florida. "Everybody talks about the whole Power Five in general. The fun part in scouting, they may get a lot in terms of the first-day stuff, but there are guys from all over. ...

"The SEC may lead the way early, but there will be good players selected in a bunch of rounds.”