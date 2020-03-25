Search suspended for crash victims; airplane left Orangeburg, found in N.C.

A plane that flew out of Orangeburg Municipal Airport on Monday evening crashed off the North Carolina coast.

Coast Guard personnel searched several hundred square miles over air, sea and land before suspending their search Tuesday night for the two people on the plane, according to news reports.

The airplane took off from Orangeburg bound for Beaufort at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders were initially notified by Air Traffic Control Cherry Point that the aircraft dropped from the radar at about 11 p.m. Monday.

It dropped from the radar 12 miles southeast of Bogue Inlet, according to CBS 17 out of Raleigh, N.C. Bogue Inlet is off of Emerald Isle.

The Coast Guard deployed a helicopter from Elizabeth City, a C-130 Hercules airplane from Elizabeth City, a 45-foot response boat from Emerald Isle and Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal to search for the missing plane and its passengers.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said searchers identified a debris field they believe was from a Cessna aircraft, according to Morehead City, N.C.-based Carolina Coast Online.