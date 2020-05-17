Search continues for Orangeburg County School District leader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County School District trustees have been given profiles of applicants vying to become the district's next superintendent.

Trustees met with search firm BWP and Associates behind closed doors during a special called meeting last week to discuss the slate of candidates and review their profiles, according to board Chair Peggy James-Tyler.

Upon returning to open session after a little over an hour and a half, trustees unanimously agreed to receive the information as presented to them by BWP.

James-Tyler thanked BWP representatives Dr. Kevin Castner and Dr. Percy Mack for their presentation.

There was no vote on the candidates as the search process is still in its early stages.

The district had 31 candidates apply for the position.

The board will have to decide which candidates to interview before deciding on finalists.

BWP has said it will most likely recommend a slate of about four to six individuals to the board for interviews. The applicants for the position will be confidential, except for the three finalists.