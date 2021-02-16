Search continues for 99-year-old Denmark man

The Denmark Police Department is continuing to search for 99-year-old Solomon Ray, who has been missing since last month.

“We’ve spoken with as many family and friends as we have been able to make contact with. If there are others, it would be greatly beneficial for them to come forward with any information no matter how small,” Denmark Police Cpl. Quentin Williams said on Tuesday.

Ray hasn’t been seen since Jan. 14, when a family friend visited Ray’s home, Williams said. Ray was reported missing on Jan. 21.

Denmark police and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are trying to find Ray as quickly as possible, Williams said.

Ray is an African American man with a thin build, balding head and gray hair. He’s 5-feet-11 and weighs 160 pounds.

Williams said Ray was last seen wearing dark grey dress pants, a dark grey button-up felt blazer with red and black pinstripes, brown dress shoes and possibly a dress hat.

He frequently uses an earthen walking stick.

Ray has dementia, cataracts in one eye and is hard of hearing, according to the police department