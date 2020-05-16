Sea turtle season begins in S.C.

Last season also followed an unusually low year in 2018, in which only 2,767 nests were counted due to cyclical nesting patterns. Because nesting exacts a high energy toll on the large reptiles, female sea turtles do not come ashore to lay eggs every year. This pattern results in nesting fluctuations from year to year, but as a whole, sea turtle nest numbers across the Southeast have trended up over the past decade. This makes biologists across the region optimistic that these threatened reptiles are beginning to recover after several decades of conservation efforts.

The ongoing COVID-19 global health crisis is expected to reshape sea turtle nest protection efforts this year. Typically, over 1,300 volunteers from 30 different nest protection programs spend the summer months patrolling South Carolina’s beaches each morning for crawls, the telltale tracks left by a female sea turtle as it trundles ashore. Volunteers and biologists meticulously identify, count, and protect these nests throughout the season until they hatch, after which time nests are inventoried to collect additional data. Due to current guidelines meant to safeguard employee and community safety, the volunteer network has been restricted until beaches across the state fully reopen and state employees are permitted to fully return to the field.