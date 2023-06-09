Do you have a fishing rod in your garage? Or maybe even a cane pole? If so, the South Carolina Wildlife Federation (SCWF) invites you to join our Plishing Challenge this summer! Plishing is a combination of the Swedish phrase “plocka upp”, meaning litter pick up, and fishing! Our Plishing Challenge is designed to keep the public engaged with fishing, and to help keep our waterways clean by using best fishing practices, picking up litter, and catching fish!

This conservation initiative is a great way to enjoy South Carolina’s aquatic resources, practice conservation, and win prizes. The challenge is designed to be simple and fun for all ages. Once registered, you can enter each fish you catch and each bag of litter you collect from our waterways. You do not have to weigh or measure any fish to participate, just snap a photo or video in the app and enjoy the outdoors. There is a different sponsor each month offering prizes including gift cards, apparel, and fishing gear.

At the end of the summer, there will be an overall winner for fish, an overall winner for litter collection, and a randomly selected winner, who will each receive a $500 gift card to Palmetto State Armory. In addition, Palmetto State Armory is covering the cost of the first 250 people to register for the challenge. Register early for the best chance at getting a free spot in the challenge!

Fishing and being on the water are great ways to spend time outdoors. Health benefits of fishing include boosting your immune system, relaxation, and lowering stress. Whether you like to fish solo, or take your whole family, SCWF’s Plishing Challenge is a great way to connect with your environment and appreciate our beautiful state.

In addition to Palmetto State Armory, our other amazing sponsors for the Plishing Challenge include Palmetto Pride, AFTCO, Local Boy Outfitters, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the South Carolina Boating and Fishing Alliance, and Angling Women. The event runs from June 1 through August 31 and has dedicated Facebook and Instagram pages, SCWF Plishing Challenge. For more information, visit www.scwf.org/plishing. Tight lines!