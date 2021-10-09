SCSU working to boost enrollment President: More students will help university

“We know we've been on this path now for some time, and at some point and time, this will address that, and I will back to the board, asking you to look at it,” Conyers said.

He said the creation of a First Generation Society will also help increase enrollment and build upon the university's 125-year legacy of educating first-generation college students.

“Other universities are now doing it very intentionally. As we compete for the same students, they're very intentional about the resources that they provide them. ... So I want to get very intentional about the support to our first-generation college students,” Conyers said.

The university is also in dire need of an academic program review, he said.

“We've got to look at the programs that best work for the university, the ones that we have students in that's paying as they go, and we've got to let the data drive decisions. We cannot let who's in the positions, who's in those departments drive those decisions. We've got to layer data out, and then I'll come back to you for decisions, data-driven, based on our academic program review, as well as tuition review,” Conyers said.

He said the average African-American student graduates with $52,000 worth of debt, compared to $25,000 for the average white student.