South Carolina State University received a $100,000 check from the Home Depot’s Retool Your School program Tuesday after collecting more than a half-million votes via social media campaigns.

S.C. State students, alumni and other supporters voted 577,369 times, giving the university a second-place finish in its cluster. Historically Black Colleges and Universities participating in the Campus Improvement Grant program were separated into three clusters based on student population.

“S.C. State University is grateful for the opportunity to participate in the Home Depot’s Retool Your School Initiative,” said Sonja Bennett-Bellamy, vice president for institutional advancement and external affairs. “This award will go a long way in supporting university initiatives aimed at enhancing the student experience on our campus.

“THD’s commitment to supporting HBCUs speaks to the heart of the company’s values centered around giving back and building strong communities."

S.C. State’s Marketing Team promoted the contest in a series of social media posts, videos and email campaigns.

On Tuesday, S.C. State Marketing Director Kay Snider and Graphics Manager Dana Millen accepted the $100,000 check at the announcement of winners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Since 2009, the program has provided more than $5.2 million in campus improvement grants that allow HBCUs to make sustainable improvements to their campuses.

In previous years, S.C. State has used its Retool Your School funding to provide furnishings, pergolas and other amenities for the campus. The 2022 winnings contributed to a new pavilion being erected adjacent to the Student Plaza this year.

The Home Depot has doubled the program's total grant pool to $2 million awarded between 30 HBCUs. Every HBCU had the chance to win a grant between $40,000 to $150,000.

"The Home Depot's commitment to HBCUs goes deeper than just financial support," said Molly Battin, Home Depot’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "We recognize that HBCUs are fundamental to academic success and professional development in both the communities they serve and our nation as a whole. We're committed to preserving that incredible history and seeing that it continues to grow."