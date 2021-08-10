 Skip to main content
SCSU, Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday
SCSU, Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

In partnership with Walmart, South Carolina State University will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

University administrators encourage all students, faculty members and staff members to receive the vaccine in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Walk-ins are welcome.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which will require a second dose one month after the initial vaccination.

Walmart may bill an administration fee to your insurer, health plan or uninsured fund but will not charge you for the vaccination.

