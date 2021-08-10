SCSU, Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

In partnership with Walmart, South Carolina State University will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

University administrators encourage all students, faculty members and staff members to receive the vaccine in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Walk-ins are welcome.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which will require a second dose one month after the initial vaccination.

Walmart may bill an administration fee to your insurer, health plan or uninsured fund but will not charge you for the vaccination.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0