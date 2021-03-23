SCSU virtual MBA open house set for March 26

South Carolina State University’s College of Business will host an MBA open house on Zoom from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 26. Application fees will be waived for all students who attend.

During the virtual event, students will learn about the various MBA and certificate programs that SC State has to offer.

The programs that will be introduced are the ONE-Year General MBA, Healthcare Management Concentration, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Concentration and the Healthcare Management Certificate.

SC State is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and is dedicated to meeting the academic goals and needs of its students.

The MBA and certificate programs have convenient evening classes and online courses. These programs also provide an affordable education by offering students graduate assistantships and scholarships.

To join the MBA open house, visit: https://zoom.us/j/8709960739?pwd=NE9DU1AyUFpiUm5vcE1NMFZtSUFFdz09

For more information, please contact Dr. Matthew Guah, interim MBA director, at mguah@scsu.edu or 803-533-3777.

