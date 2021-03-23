 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCSU virtual MBA open house set for March 26
0 comments

SCSU virtual MBA open house set for March 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY S.C. State logo WEB

South Carolina State University’s College of Business will host an MBA open house on Zoom from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 26. Application fees will be waived for all students who attend.

During the virtual event, students will learn about the various MBA and certificate programs that SC State has to offer.

The programs that will be introduced are the ONE-Year General MBA, Healthcare Management Concentration, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Concentration and the Healthcare Management Certificate.

SC State is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and is dedicated to meeting the academic goals and needs of its students.

‘No confidence’ vote questioned; Committee: Decision doesn’t represent voice of SCSU faculty

The MBA and certificate programs have convenient evening classes and online courses. These programs also provide an affordable education by offering students graduate assistantships and scholarships.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

To join the MBA open house, visit: https://zoom.us/j/8709960739?pwd=NE9DU1AyUFpiUm5vcE1NMFZtSUFFdz09

TheTandD.com is your ticket to local news and more

For more information, please contact Dr. Matthew Guah, interim MBA director, at mguah@scsu.edu or 803-533-3777.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News