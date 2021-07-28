SCSU updates COVID protocols; vaccine suggested, testing required

South Carolina State University will require students to be tested for the COVID-19 virus prior to arriving on campus for the fall 2021 semester as part of updated protocols issued Wednesday.

While S.C. State will not require students to have the COVID-19 vaccine, it “strongly encourages all students to get vaccinated for their own safety and to decrease risk to the campus community and spread of disease throughout the academic year.”

S.C. State will host vaccination clinics at various times during the semester, and details will be provided to students and the campus community as clinics are scheduled.

“We want to reassure students, parents and families that S.C. State will take all measures within our ability to curb the spread of the virus while students are in our settings,” Acting President Alexander Conyers said. “Parents entrust us with their young adults, and we take that responsibility to heart.”

“While no safeguard is 100 percent effective and we can make no guarantees, S.C. State will continue to implement the best advice from public health officials as the issues around the pandemic evolve,” Conyers said. “This is especially important this fall as we return to traditional instruction and residency on campus.”